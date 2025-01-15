Jack Smith's Report & Beyond
We’ve now seen Volume 1 of Jack Smith’s report, released just after midnight when Judge Aileen Cannon’s order prohibiting DOJ from making it public lapsed. We already knew a lot of the information in Volume 1, which covered the January 6/election fraud case Smith charged Donald Trump with in Washington, D.C. We know less about the classified documents c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.