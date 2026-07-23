Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Anne Jenkins's avatar
Anne Jenkins
2h

Jim Jordan should not be in charge of anything. He allowed sexual advances when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State University. He should be in jail.

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
2h

More BS and lies on top of more. They will never stop with trying to confuse, exhaust and mislead the world to curry favor and keep their jobs. The day they tell the truth the world willprbably stop spinning. Thanks for the update Joyce. I am sure you are running out of patience and it has to be exhausting for you.

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