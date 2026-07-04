Happy Fourth of July.

I saw a great post on social media last week. It said something like, “Republicans don’t own July 4. They own January 6.” Ouch, but it’s true.

Democrats are the party of patriotism and country, the party of democracy and No Kings, and it’s time to claim that space and be proud of who we are and what we’ve accomplished—we don’t do that often enough. It’s a big tent full of people who, even though they may not see eye to eye on everything, believe in putting country over party and saving democracy now, while we still can. It’s not always easy, but today we celebrate that we are still here with no thought of bending the knee. I hope that wherever you are, you can be a part of that too!

Before I head out to bake the traditional white chocolate cheesecake I make—wish me luck—ahead of our get together with friends, there’s an idea I’ve been thinking about that I want to share with you. For those of you who listen to the #SistersInLaw podcast, I talked about it there, as well. Trump is launching an all-out war on the right to vote, directed at people he thinks will vote for Democrats. He’s trying to make it more difficult to vote by mail, to vote early, for women and immigrants to vote, for all of us to have confidence in elections, and so on. Voting, as I wrote to you in my book, is the right that unlocks all of the other rights. It’s also the right that keeps us a democracy.

We need to celebrate our right to vote and encourage as many people as possible to exercise it this year. Yes it’s a solemn obligation, especially right now, but we also need the joy in it. I’m making plans to hold a “Celebrate Your Vote” party and have friends and family gather, in community, as we vote in the midterm elections. I’m hoping that a lot of you will start making plans today and join me in November. Trump wants to take away our right to vote? Let’s fight back, and make it fun. The lawyers are in court. Judges are holding the line. And members of Congress who believe in doing their jobs are fighting back against Trump’s voter supression laws like the SAVE Act. Here’s something that all of us can do.

Heavy turnout among well informed voters can counter gerrymanders. We need early registration to get people who aren’t committed voters to start thinking about it. Commit to hosting a party and mention the idea today at your Fourth of July get together, or throughout the coming weeks as you see folks. Make your plans now. Send out a “save the date” with information on how to register to voter for people who haven’t already.

Make this your personal commitment, as America turns 250, to keep the Republic. And let me know what you come up with!

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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