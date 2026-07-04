Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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CynthiaWatson1's avatar
CynthiaWatson1
Jul 4

And a happy Fourth to you and yours. Thank you for all you do, day in and day out, to keep us informed with truth, Joyce. You matter a great deal.

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Katherine Cummings's avatar
Katherine Cummings
Jul 4

The Republicans own Jan 6 is right. July 4 is for all of us.

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