It's Fall And The Midterms Are Upon Us
We are in the full swing of fall down here with cooler weather, leaves showing a little color, and the last hatch of baby chickens. Unfortunately, I’ve got the sinus infection, which seems to always follow the onslaught of fall allergies for me, to prove it.
But moving more slowly has been good, in a way, because it’s given me the opportunity to sit bac…
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