It’s 1984
Friday, Donald Trump did what every good (bad?) dictator does: He shot the messenger. The monthly jobs report showed just 73,000 jobs in July, with big reductions to May's and June's numbers, so Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, casting aspersions on her in a social media post, calling her a “Biden appointee” and clai…
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