It Feels Like Chaos Out There
Yesterday it was South Korea, where there was continuing news that President Yoon may be forced out of office after his attempted power grab, despite the resignation of his Defense Minister. Today, it was France, where a vote of no confidence means the conservative Prime Minister appointed by increasingly unpopular President Macron just 91 days ago will…
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