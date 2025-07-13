Is Public Health Dead?
This is one of the questions we tease out answers to in the Democratic Institutions Seminar I teach. It’s helpful for deciding how, exactly, you want to define the institutions. We consider whether Public Health, writ large, belongs in the second tier of democratic institutions, the ones that extend beyond the three branches of government—the free press…
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