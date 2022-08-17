Is Merrick Garland Right?
Why DOJ Wants To Keep The Affidavit Secret
We all want to know what’s in the affidavit DOJ submitted to support its request to search Mar-a-Lago. The affidavit is the juiciest part of any search warrant application. It’s the part where a federal agent lays out, under oath, the facts the establish probable cause for the search—the evidence that establishes federal crimes have been committed. It o…
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