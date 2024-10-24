Is DOJ Doing Enough to Protect the Election?
There is a lot of concern about whether the Justice Department is doing enough to protect our election. Answering that question turns on understanding what their role is.
DOJ is charged with detecting, investigating, and pursuing violations of federal civil and criminal laws related to voting. But they are simultaneously charged with doing it in a way t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.