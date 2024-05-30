Instructing a Jury
I warned you that this part would be excruciating.
The Judge instructed the jury this morning, and they’ve got the case. Their first day of deliberating is finished. They’ve got questions. They’ll return tomorrow for more. This will continue until they either reach a verdict or advise the court that they are hopelessly deadlocked. We are nowhere close t…
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