Indicted by the Feds
Here’s where we stand as of Thursday evening:
First, Trump claimed on social media that he’s been indicted in what he has taken to calling “the boxes hoax.” There is nothing official yet from DOJ, we have not seen the official indictment but word began to trickle out, confirming the former president has been indicted by the federal government.
Here’s what…
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