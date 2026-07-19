Immigration: How Have We Become This Country?

Two deaths in one week. ICE lying about what happened, without facing any accountability. Agents trying to coerce eyewitnesses into leaving the country and intimidate store owners into keeping their video of incidents out of public view. No end in sight to the madness, as Trump pushes back when DHS says it will stop immigration traffic stops.

I needed to discuss this situation with someone who understands what’s going on and knows what we can do about it, so I turned to Kica Matos, the president of the National Immigration Law Center and the Immigrant Justice Fund. If you missed us live, take a listen up above. The bottom line is that the only way this gets better is if we, as citizens, stay involved. That’s both the easy—and the hard answer here.

We forced the administration to back down in Minneapolis. We have to do it again.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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