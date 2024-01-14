If you can't win, call the judges corrupt
There is so much—a deluge of evidence that a second Trump administration would be far darker, far more dangerous, and far closer to fascism and authoritarianism than the first one was. Like a wounded animal that is cornered, Trump has no other way out. It’s not difficult to see the signs. What’s difficult is understanding how so many people are able to …
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