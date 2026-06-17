Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Elizabeth Morgan's avatar
Elizabeth Morgan
Jun 17

I'd be delighted if white conservative Christian Nationalist women stayed home and didn't vote.

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joan
Jun 17

these women need to spend some time in afghanistan in order to understand what it's like to live in a society where women are fully subservient to men. In my opinion, they are brainwashed by the patriarchy they hear preached in their churches. They don't understand that along with losing the right to vote, the patriarchy would like to keep them out of schools, jobs, property rights, and a financial presence like having a credit card or a loan in their name. They scare the crap out of me.

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