Hurricane Rumor Response
After Public Health Professionals and Election Officials, FEMA Workers are the New Target for Threats
Tonight, my thoughts are with all of the people dealing with the consequences of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. It could be any of us in the future. Likely, it will be. Hurricane season does not stop until late November. Climate change brings storms and natural disasters that are worse, increasingly frequent, and that impact previously unaffected places.…
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