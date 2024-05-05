How It’s Done
For whatever reason, it has always been difficult for people to call out Trump’s lies. In the early days of his presidency, it was, perhaps, understandable because we were so unprepared for an American leader who lied repeatedly, shamelessly, and obviously. Americans were used to respecting the office, if not the person holding it at the moment; it was …
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