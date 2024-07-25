How Do You Help a First Time Voter?
This week in the newsletter, we’ve been talking about the real reasons people, especially younger voters, don’t vote. It reminded me of a story a young activist in Texas told me while I was doing some research earlier this year.
Her name is Jayla Allen, and she went to Prairie View A&M, one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) acro…
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