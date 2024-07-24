Hope!
Around 1861, Emily Dickinson wrote:
“‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers-
That perches in the soul-”
She could have been writing for the here and now. After the intolerable 25-day stretch between the debate and Joe Biden’s step aside from the campaign, there is reason for hope and optimism.
Tonight in the New York Times, Hillary Clinton wrote, “History has …
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