Honoring Service: Cecile Richards
This morning, Cecile Richards, who fought for the rights of American women as the president of Planned Parenthood, passed away. Our lives as women, as families, as Americans are so much better because she was a part of them. She was wise, fearless, and relentless; really the best of us, unafraid to champion an often unpopular issue—women’s ability to ma…
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