Home, with Questions
What a week it was, right? If you’re like me, you’re still trying to process what happened, what it means, and where we go from here. But, convicted sounds good. It sounds like justice, or the start of it.
Bob and I are just home from Boston, and I have some time set aside today to write and think. I would love to know what questions you have. If you’ll …
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