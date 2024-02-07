He's Not Immune
No surprise to readers of Civil Discourse, Donald Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution. Neither he nor Joe Biden can order SEAL Team Six to execute a political rival with impunity. They cannot prevent the smooth transfer of power by abusing the power of the presidency. So says the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. We’ll work throug…
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