Hearings And Opinions
Also, a chicken
Happy Monday. The week ahead is going to be full of January 6 committee hearings and Supreme Court opinion days, so I’ll start us off with a picture of one of my baby chicks.
This is Mavis. She’s six weeks old today and growing fast! She’s a bit on the awkward side at the moment—going through an early molt, but shows signs of becoming a beauty. You’re p…
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