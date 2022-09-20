Heading Into Tuesday
Today, two major events take place, as we continue to wait and see whether our democratic institutions are strong enough to hold a former president, who is untethered to the expectations the Constitution sets for our elected leaders, accountable.
In the Mar-a-Lago case, senior district Judge Raymond Dearie, appointed special master in the case based on …
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