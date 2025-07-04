Happy Fourth
Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum
“I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
James Baldwin
Happy birthday to the country we all love so fiercely that we’re willing to fight for her.
Do something for democracy today. You can use one idea from one of the Civil Discourse columns you’ve read recen…
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