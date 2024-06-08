Happy Anniversary: Civil Discourse Turns Two
I sent out the first Civil Discourse newsletter on June 7, 2022. The House January 6 committee hearings were about to start, and two days later, they did. Nothing like good timing!
Like so many of you, I was struggling to stay on top of everything that was happening in our country. I was desperately concerned there would be no accountability for the Trum…
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