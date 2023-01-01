Happy 2023
Who doesn’t love a new year, fresh and full of promise!
I’m starting 2023 on a more upbeat note than 2022, and really, any year since Donald Trump hijacked our democracy. Of course, there’s no certainty, but I’m optimistic that 2023 is the year we start charting a course back to sanity.
When I left the Justice Department, I expected to continue working o…
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