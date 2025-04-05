Hands Off!
All across the country, people got out and protested today. Big rallies and small ones. In some places, people lined city streets and waved at passing cars. Elsewhere, people gathered in parks or in front of state office buildings.
Birmingham, Alabama, was one of those cities. I was excited to see some friends who confided they had never been to a prote…
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