Good Trouble, Bad Trouble
On Tuesday, Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act. I enjoyed his speech; he was in full Dark Brandon mode in his mirrored sunglasses. The Act itself is not the full-throated protection for marriage equality many people would like to see, but it does draw a line in the sand if Obergefell, the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage, f…
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