Good Night from Scotland
Good night from Scotland! We are, very sadly, finished hiking, and will head home tomorrow. We’ve survived driving on the left-hand side of the road, roundabouts, and one-lane roads, and it’s all been wonderful and just the recharge we needed, an adventure with dear friends. I may need to sleep for 24 hours after we get home, though.
I will miss this lov…
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