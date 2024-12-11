Good News from Manhattan
The Welsh poet Dylan Thomas (1914—1953) wrote his immortal lines long before Donald Trump became president of the United States, but they apply to our times nonetheless:
“Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
Today, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg made it clea…
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