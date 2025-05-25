Good Morning (Rooster Style)
Hopefully, you’re managing to enjoy at least some of this three-day weekend. We’ve had a beautiful morning down here, so in case you’re in need of a little pick-me-up long about now, I thought I would share this video of Red starting our day off. It takes him a little while to get there, but it’s worth it. (If you follow me on Instagram, our Maine Coon …
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