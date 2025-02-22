Good Morning!
If you looking for a quick summary read of the most important trendlines from the past week, the newest edition of The Democracy Index is posted over at the Contrarian.
This week, we focus on the emergence of threats at an unexpected pace, putting them in context so we can see the trends, not just individual events. Our goal is to help people who don’t h…
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