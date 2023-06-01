Good Intentions & Chickens
I had good intentions of writing a serious piece tonight about some of the trends we’ve been seeing in our politics, and the remarkable revelation today that special counsel Jack Smith as an audio-recording of Donald Trump acknowledging he had classified material in his possession after leaving the presidency. Apparently, it wasn’t just automatically de…
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