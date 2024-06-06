Going Retrograde
Today was an important day to be paying attention. In many ways, we seem to be going backward. Only our votes can ultimately change that.
Senate Republicans blocked a measure that would have created a federal right to contraception access today. That seems like it should have been noncontroversial. It’s 2024. But it was not. It failed to pass, with Repub…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.