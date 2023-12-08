Giving The Gift of Civil Discourse
Let me get straight to the point. If you’re enjoying Civil Discourse, I hope you’ll consider giving it as a gift to others you think will like and benefit from it too. I appreciate everyone who is here, and I truly believe we have important work ahead of us. I’m extremely worried about where our country is headed. My priority is to make sure as many of …
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