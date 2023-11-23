Giving Thanks

This Thanksgiving, coming at such an unsettled time, I am trying to restore some balance in my life by deliberately focusing on things I’m grateful for. I’m also trying to follow the advice my husband frequently shares with me, to “Lighten up, Francis.”
My family, all four of my kids, are home and we are together. I’m grateful that warfare hasn’t broke…
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