Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Giving Thanks

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Joyce Vance
Nov 23, 2023
∙ Paid

This Thanksgiving, coming at such an unsettled time, I am trying to restore some balance in my life by deliberately focusing on things I’m grateful for. I’m also trying to follow the advice my husband frequently shares with me, to “Lighten up, Francis.”

My family, all four of my kids, are home and we are together. I’m grateful that warfare hasn’t broke…

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