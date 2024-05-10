Getting to Michael Cohen
Stormy Daniels owned cross-examination today. Trump’s lawyer, Susan Necheles, came at her with guns blazing. But Daniels, who testified that she is a stronger person today than she was when she had sex with Trump, answered questions directly and forthrightly. Whether the jury likes her or not is beside the point (although they may well at this point). D…
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