Get Your Vaccines
No matter what HHS Secretary-nominee RFK Jr. says, science works and keeps us safe. Make sure that, if you haven’t already, you get your vaccines going into the holiday season. I got my COVID booster and Flu shot (in the same arm!) yesterday, and although I’m one of those people who reacts with mild flu-like symptoms, it’s well worth a little temporary …
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