"Get a Great Effing Criminal Defense Lawyer"
Sometimes, you should take the advice, even if it was intended for someone else
Count on Jeffrey Clark, the Trump-era Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division who wanted to be Attorney General, to file the strangest motion so far of any of Trump’s co-defendants in Georgia. Mark Meadows and at least one additional defendant, David Shafer, who was among the Georgia fake electors, want to have thei…
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