Gaetz Out
Matt Gaetz, who withdrew his name from consideration as the next Attorney General of the United States today, had previously resigned from the House of Representatives. At the time, he claimed it was to facilitate the confirmation process, but of course, we knew immediately that it was to prevent the release of a bipartisan House Ethics Committee report…
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