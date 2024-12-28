Friday Night
I’ve been watching the infighting that is breaking out inside of the Trump camp today and scanning the briefs being filed in the TikTok case in front of the Supreme Court, but I’m trying to stay in holiday mode here just a little bit longer, enjoying the last few precious minutes with our kids, before they return to their own lives.
Even though Donald Tr…
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