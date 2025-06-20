Friday Happy Hour: Joyce and Elie Honig Go Inside Their Upcoming Books on Democracy and DOJ
Tonight at 5:15 ET/4:15 CT, I’m joined by former DOJ prosecutor Elie Honig for a Substack Live discussion to explore democracy, the DOJ, and our forthcoming books on these topics. Expect a lively conversation—Elie and I don’t always agree, which leads to interesting conversations where the back and forth can expose arguments on both sides of an issue to…
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