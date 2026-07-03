Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Liz's avatar
Liz
Jul 3

It is refreshing to see individuals targeted by Trump as perceived threats to demand a fair assessment before hand. More power to you Director Brennan

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Ellen McKenzie's avatar
Ellen McKenzie
Jul 3

I do not feel like celebrating July 4th. I’m very sad for our country, but so proud of people who stand up to this corrupt regime.

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