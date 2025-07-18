Following Orders
In the post-Watergate order, attorneys general take direction from the president, but only up to a certain point. On matters of policy, it’s entirely appropriate for an attorney general to execute the executive’s plans. But that’s not true when it comes to handling individual cases. Justice demands that those cases be pursued solely on the basis of the …
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