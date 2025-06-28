Five Questions with Virginia Senator Mark Warner
In an era where some senators don’t even make time to speak with their own constituents, it’s refreshing to find one who’s willing to join Americans across the country, as well as people in other countries, to answer some of the most pressing questions we all have right now. Virginia Senator Mark Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008. H…
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