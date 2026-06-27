Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Cheryl Marriage's avatar
Cheryl Marriage
Jun 27

Great advice from the chickens. Have a peaceful weekend.

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Alice's avatar
Alice
Jun 27

This is exactly what I needed! Thank you ❤️

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