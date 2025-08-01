Rachel Wells is a name you may not have heard before. She is an emerging independent journalist covering reproductive and abortion rights, sexual violence, and trauma from deep red Tennessee. Her work has appeared on the cover of ACLU Magazine and in Rewire News, Nashville Banner, Nashville Scene, and The Tennessean, among others. She testified before Congress in support of renewal of the Violence Against Women Act.



Last spring, Rachel launched TN Repro News on Substack to keep Tennesseans informed of the constantly evolving legislative threats to reproductive freedom. She believes that Tennessee is shaping the future of reproductive rights across the South and focuses on what that means for abortion access, fertility care, contraception, pregnancy surveillance, and sex education. Her work has implications for all of us, regardless of where we live.

With so much going on, it’s hard to hold space for all of the important issues. But the Trump administration’s attack on women is never far from my mind. I’m delighted that Rachel has agreed to join us tonight, offering a special perspective in an era of new media on women’s rights and access to health care.

“Five Questions” is a periodic feature for paid subscribers, my way of thanking those who are able to support this work and make it possible for me to devote the necessary time and resources to it. Whether you’re a paid subscriber or not, I’m happy to have you here. I appreciate everyone who reads the newsletter and works to keep themselves and others informed in this pivotal moment. Free subscriptions are available too, with access to all of the other nightly posts.