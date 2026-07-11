Kim Scheppele is the Laurance S. Rockefeller Professor of Sociology and International Affairs in the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and the University Center for Human Values at Princeton University. She’s known to Civil Discourse readers for her study of the rise and fall of constitutional governments and insightful analysis of what has happened in Hungary and what it means for us here in the United States.

Kim has joined us at key junctures to help us understand the lessons we should be learning about how to sustain democracy and thwart Donald Trump’s autocratic ambitions. She joins us again tonight at a moment when we are making progress, which means Trump is doubling down on his efforts, and particularly his hopes of retaining control of Congress following the midterm elections.

I learn a lot from my conversations with Kim, and she has a great deal to share with us tonight.

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