Five Questions with Olivia Troye
Former Pence advisor explains Trump's EO's targeting his own people
Olivia Troye served as Vice President Mike Pence’s Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor and in other leadership and advisory roles at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security until she resigned in June 2020 over concerns about how the administration was handling the Covid pandemic. Since leaving the administration, Troye has become an outspoke…
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