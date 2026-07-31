Nobel Laureate economist Daron Acemoglu’s new book asks the question, What Happened to Liberal Democracy? That also happens to be its title.

Daron comes at the issue from an economist’s viewpoint. He argues that liberal democracy is in crisis because the establishment turned away from its core promise of shared prosperity. As college-educated elites grew politically dominant and detached from everyday workers, they allowed vast inequalities to grow while failing to manage the harsh social disruptions caused by digital technology and globalization. What follows makes for fascinating and informative reading.

Photo Credit: Bryce Vickmark

In a moment where economic stability feels inextricably linked with the success of democratic institutions, Daron reminds us that has always been true. He focuses on the interaction between strong political institutions and economic prosperity in a way that helps us make the case for voters being able to focus on kitchen table issues and democracy issues in a unique way. I’m so delighted to have him as our guest for Five Questions tonight. I think you’ll find his view as intriguing and helpful as I do.

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